Michael van Gerwen 'angry' after being showered with beer by fan

Michael van Gerwen turns to face the crowd after he was soaked in beer at Alexandra Palace

Top seed Michael van Gerwen was upset by a fan dousing him in beer before he began his quest for a third PDC World Championship with victory.

The Dutchman's walk-on was delayed as he was forced backstage to change his shirt and he appeared visibly upset when he eventually made it to the oche.

But he did not let the incident affect his display as he beat Alan Tabern 3-1.

"This never happened to me before," the 29-year-old told Sky Sports. "I didn't know how to react, I was so angry."

He continued: "But what can I do, I can't do anything. The only thing I could do was change my shirt. I was a little bit emotional.

"But I am glad I won this game. I didn't play too bad. Every player can learn from me because I never make excuses, I never blame anything else."

Van Gerwen, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2017, averaged 102.59, threw four maximums and had a checkout percentage of 55 at Alexandra Palace.

Earlier, England's Richard North snatched victory against Robert Marijanovic.

The German appeared to be cruising into the second round, where Steve West awaits, after moving two sets up and leading 2-1 in the third.

But North hit back in emphatic fashion, hitting 10 maximums in a stunning 3-2 win.

Canadian Jim Long had a debut to remember, beating Mickey Mansell 3-1 to set up a clash with Benito van de Pas, while Josh Payne will face Dave Chisnall after holding on to see off Jeff Smith 3-2.

Germany's Max Hopp also reached the third round for the first time with a 3-0 whitewash of Danny Noppert.