PDC World Darts Championship: Dobromyslova and Van Barneveld out

Anastasia Dobromyslova joined Lisa Ashton in suffering a first-round defeat at Alexandra Palace

England's Ryan Joyce defeated Anastasia Dobromyslova in straight sets in the PDC World Darts Championship's opening round, while ex-world champion Raymond van Barneveld was also knocked out.

The three-time ladies' world champion struggled to find her rhythm as Joyce, 33, claimed victory with a double six.

"I still qualified and did my best, but I wasn't good enough on the day," said 34-year-old Russian Dobromyslova.

"I had a few loose scores but I didn't disgrace myself and Ryan was better."

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld was knocked out in the second round of his penultimate World Championship, losing 3-2 to Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas.

The Dutchman recovered from being a set down twice before Labanauskas completed a famous win on double four.

Elsewhere, South African Devon Petersen missed seven match darts before beating Englishman Wayne Jones 3-2.

Jones spurned six clear darts himself but Petersen ended the decisive 27-dart leg with a double two.

Dutchman Vincent van der Voort beat Lourence Ilagan of the Philippines 3-1 to clinch a place in the second round in the evening's first match.