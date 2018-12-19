PDC World Darts: Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan storms into third round

Dolan's best performance at the World Championship is reaching the last 32 six times

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan stormed into the third round of the PDC World Championship by beating 14th seed Joe Cullen 3-0 at Alexandra Palace.

Dolan, 45, won nine legs to Cullen's one, with the highlight of his victory being a maximum 170 checkout.

The world number 36 will play the winner of Thursday night's match between Mervyn King and Jan Dekker in the last 32 stage on Sunday afternoon.

2011 World Grand Prix runner-up Dolan has never made it beyond the last 32.

He has suffered six defeats at that stage of the event but has yet to lose a set in this year's tournament, having defeated Chinese qualifier Yuanjun Liu 3-0 in the first round on Sunday.

Dolan's 170 checkout, the first of this year's tournament, came in the sixth leg of the match, his finish helping the Northern Irishman take a 2-0 lead.

Bradford thrower Cullen, 29, a European Championship semi-finalist, had reached the second round for just the second time.

Dolan's compatriot Daryl Gurney, seeded five, secured his place in round three by beating England's Ross Smith 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

The Londonderry man will face Jamie Lewis on Saturday afternoon.

Gurney reached the quarter-finals two years ago before losing to Michael van Gerwen, his best performance to date at Alexandra Palace.

On Saturday, Tyrone's Mickey Mansell bowed out 3-1 to Canada's Jim Long and championship debutant Kevin Burness went down by the same scoreline to Gary Anderson on Friday after seeing off Paul Nicholson 3-0 in his opening tie.