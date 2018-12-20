PDC World Darts Championship: Mensur Suljovic shocked by Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle finished with an average of 90.33

Seventh seed Mensur Suljovic suffered a surprise defeat by world number 61 Ryan Searle in the second round of the PDC World Championship.

The Austrian, who has enjoyed the best season of his career, was beaten 3-1 at Alexandra Palace.

Although Suljovic started strongly with two 180s in his opening two legs, his opponent from Somerset was the more solid player throughout.

The World Championship debutant sealed victory with a superb 118 checkout.

His reward is a third-round tie against the Republic of Ireland's William O'Connor.

Earlier, 2011 and 2012 world champion Adrian Lewis, who has dropped to 16 in the world, eased through with a 3-0 win over Ted Evetts.

"I had to dig in deep," said Lewis. "I have put loads and loads of work in and I wanted to put pressure on him from the start.

"But there is still plenty of room for improvement and I will get back on the practice board again."

Inspired to try darts? Find out how to get into darts with our special guide.

Former BDO champions Steve Beaton and Stephen Bunting joined Suljovic in exiting the competition.

Veteran Beaton, 54, the 1996 BDO world champion, was beaten 3-0 by fellow Englishman Chris Dobey.

The 28-year-old Dobey only conceded two legs to set up a third-round date with Holland's Vincent van der Voort.

Bunting, the 2014 BDO champion, lost 3-1 to Luke Humphries.

England's Alan Norris battled back to win a sudden-death thriller against Irishman Steve Lennon who had two darts to win the match.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands' Jermaine Wattimena will meet two-time world champion Gary Anderson in round three after he beat Michael Barnard 3-0.