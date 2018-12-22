PDC World Darts: Jamie Lewis beats Daryl Gurney 4-3 at World Championships

Jamie Lewis also beat Daryl Gurney at the European Darts Grand Prix in May

2019 William Hill PDC World Darts Championship Dates: 13 December 2018 - 1 January 2019 Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Coverage: Daily reports on BBC Sport website and app, plus live text coverage of the final on 1 January, 2019

Reigning Players Champion Daryl Gurney crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship in a dramatic deciding-set loss to Jamie Lewis.

World number 28 Lewis hit 12 180s for a shock 4-3 victory at Alexandra Palace.

Fifth seed Gurney missed a match-winning dart with a two-leg lead in the decider and his opponent won four straight legs to claim a thrilling win.

Lewis will now take on 12th seed Dave Chisnall for a place in the quarter-finals.

Gurney took the opening leg with a bullseye but the Northern Irishman struggled with his darts in the first set, missing five set darts to allow Lewis to take early control.

The Welshman surged further clear with an 11-dart finish in the first leg on his way to a second-set whitewash with Gurney's average dropping below 87.

Lewis missed four set darts to win a deciding leg in the third, which allowed his opponent to halve the deficit but last year's semi-finalist dropped just one leg in the fourth set to restore his advantage.

Gurney, who beat Michael van Gerwen to win the Players Championship last month, eventually found some form by taking the fifth set 3-0 and levelled the match with a 14-dart finish on his way to the sixth set.

The Londonderry man appeared to have the momentum as he opened up a 2-0 lead in the decider but he could not finish from 68 in the third leg to open the door for Lewis, who swept to a tie-break victory.

The former World Youth Masters winner will play Chisnall when the fourth round begins next week after the Englishman cruised to a 4-0 whitewash victory against Kim Huybrechts of Belgium.

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan will face veteran Mervyn King in their third round match in the afternoon session on Sunday.