PDC World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson reaches quarter-finals after thrilling win

Gary Anderson also needed a deciding set to beat Jermaine Wattimena in the third round

Two-time champion Gary Anderson fought back from two sets and 3-2 down to beat Chris Dobey in a thrilling last-16 tie at the PDC World Championship.

World number 36 Dobey raced into a 2-0 lead and missed a dart at the bullseye to go 3-1 up before Anderson levelled.

Dobey, 28, then came back from two legs down to claim the fifth set but fourth seed Anderson, 48, forced a decider.

Anderson edged in front to throw for the match but needed three darts at double six to wrap up a nervy win.

The Scot, who won the tournament in 2015 and 2016, will face either 12th seed Dave Chisnall or 28th seed Jamie Lewis in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Dobey hit 15 180s to Anderson's 13 and averaged 100.83 but made a crucial mistake in the final leg as he hit 15 while aiming for 10 and denied himself a checkout.

Top seed Michael van Gerwen faces fellow two-time world champion Adrian Lewis in the final last-16 match on Thursday.

Earlier in the evening session, Dutch 30th seed Benito van de Pas secured a hard-fought 4-2 win over Spain's Toni Alcinas to set up a fourth-round tie against Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan.

In the afternoon session, Luke Humphries set up a last-16 match against defending champion Rob Cross by beating Belgium's Dimitri van den Bergh 4-1.

South Africa's Devon Petersen beat Steve West 4-2 in round three and will next face England's Nathan Aspinall, while 10th seed Michael Smith beat Scotland's John Henderson 4-2 to set up a tie with Ryan Searle.