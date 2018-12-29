PDC World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson beats Dave Chisnall to reach semi-finals

Anderson says he had to see a chiropractor a day before playing Chisnall

Two-time champion Gary Anderson powered into the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship by beating Dave Chisnall 5-2 at Alexandra Palace.

The number four seed lost only lost one leg on the way to a 2-0 lead, before taking the third set on a deciding leg.

The Scot missed a double nine to go 4-0 up and Chisnall, ranked 12th, capitalised to win the fourth set.

But a 130 finish saw Anderson take the fifth set and, though his rival took the sixth, he closed out the win.

Anderson, champion in 2015 and 2016, averaged 103.03 and hit 12 maximums. He will play world number one Michael van Gerwen or world number 74 Ryan Joyce in the last four.

Anderson said he won despite having a sore back that had resulted in a trip to the chiropractor on Friday.

Nathan Aspinall also made it to the last four with a 5-1 win over Brendan Dolan and will play Luke Humphries or Michael Smith in the semi-finals.