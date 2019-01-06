BDO World Championship: Lisa Ashton loses to qualifier, Mark McGeeney through

Ashton lost in the first round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace last month

Lisa Ashton's quest for a fifth title in six years ended in a surprise 2-0 defeat by Japanese qualifier Mikuru Suzuki at the BDO World Championship.

Ashton, 48, lost the deciding leg in both sets against highly rated Suzuki.

Top seed Mark McGeeney reached round two of the men's event with a 3-1 win over Dutchman Derk Telnekes.

The 46-year-old, who lost in last year's final to Glen Durrant, will face Conan Whitehead in the last 16 after he beat Martin Phillips in a tie-break.

Ashton won the first set against world number 43 Jan Dekker on the opening night of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace last month before losing 3-1, but could not deny 35-year-old Suzuki, who will meet Sharon Prins in round two after the Dutch player beat England's Roz Bulmer 2-0.

Fourth seed Wesley Harms edged out 57-year-old Tony O'Shea 3-2, aided by a pivotal checkout of 83 on the bull.