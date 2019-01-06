BDO World Championships: Deta Hedman out in first round

From the section

Deta Hedman was a beaten finalist in 2012, 2014 and 2016

Former world number one Deta Hedman was another surprise first-round loser at the BDO World Championship.

After second seed Lisa Ashton's defeat on Saturday, three-time finalist and third seed Hedman, 59, lost 2-0 to Maria O'Brien at the Lakeside.

In the men's event, two-time former champion Scott Waites saw off Belgian debutant Jeffrey van Egdom 3-1.

Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk beat fellow debutant Brian Lokken 3-1, a win which included a checkout of 160.