BDO World Championships: Anastasia Dobromyslova through to quarter-finals
- From the section Darts
Anastasia Dobromyslova moved into the BDO World Championship quarter-finals at the Lakeside without conceding a leg in her 2-0 victory over Laura Turner.
The three-time champion, runner-up last year, denied world number 12 Turner even one chance at a double.
In the men's event, third seed Jim Williams of Wales came from 2-1 down to beat Belgian Roger Janssen 3-2.
Janssen won the first four legs without missing a double but Williams reached the last 16 by taking the decider 3-0.
He will now face compatriot Dean Reynolds after he beat Englishman Daniel Day 3-1 in Monday's final match.
Canadian David Cameron went through to the first round for only the second time in six attempts as he beat ex-PDC Premier League player Andy Hamilton in the preliminary round.
Making his BDO debut, Hamilton, 51, won only three legs as Cameron secured a 3-0 victory and a first-round match against seventh seed Gary Robson on Tuesday.
Last year's semi-finalist Michael Unterbuchner, the fifth seed, won the deciding set 3-1 against Australian Justin Thompson and faces Welshman Wayne Warren in the last 16.
Willem Mandigers set up a second-round match with fellow Dutchman Wesley Harms, the fourth seed, after beating England's Paul Hogan 3-0, winning the first set with a 160 checkout.