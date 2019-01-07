BDO World Championships: Anastasia Dobromyslova through to quarter-finals

Anastasia Dobromyslova in action at the Lakeside
Dobromyslova lost 3-1 to Lisa Ashton in last year's final

Anastasia Dobromyslova moved into the BDO World Championship quarter-finals at the Lakeside without conceding a leg in her 2-0 victory over Laura Turner.

The three-time champion, runner-up last year, denied world number 12 Turner even one chance at a double.

In the men's event, third seed Jim Williams of Wales came from 2-1 down to beat Belgian Roger Janssen 3-2.

Janssen won the first four legs without missing a double but Williams reached the last 16 by taking the decider 3-0.

He will now face compatriot Dean Reynolds after he beat Englishman Daniel Day 3-1 in Monday's final match.

Canadian David Cameron went through to the first round for only the second time in six attempts as he beat ex-PDC Premier League player Andy Hamilton in the preliminary round.

Making his BDO debut, Hamilton, 51, won only three legs as Cameron secured a 3-0 victory and a first-round match against seventh seed Gary Robson on Tuesday.

Last year's semi-finalist Michael Unterbuchner, the fifth seed, won the deciding set 3-1 against Australian Justin Thompson and faces Welshman Wayne Warren in the last 16.

Willem Mandigers set up a second-round match with fellow Dutchman Wesley Harms, the fourth seed, after beating England's Paul Hogan 3-0, winning the first set with a 160 checkout.

