BDO World Championships: Glen Durrant and Lorraine Winstanley secure Lakeside wins

Durrant is seeking a third consecutive BDO world title

Defending champion Glen Durrant maintained his hopes of winning three successive BDO World Championship titles with victory over Mark McGrath.

The 48-year-old Englishman threw seven 180s in a 3-0 victory over New Zealand's McGrath to reach the last 16.

Durrant is looking to become the first man since the late Eric Bristow to win the title three consecutive times.

Women's number one seed Lorraine Winstanley held off a spirited Casey Gallagher display for a 2-1 win.

England's Winstanley, 43, issued a "well done" when her compatriot levelled through double eight but she regained her rhythm to secure the third set and a quarter-final spot on the same double.

Winstanley, who won two BDO ranking events in the two months leading up to the premier event, said the win provided a "massive sigh of relief".

"I felt great and then don't know what happened," said Winstanley. "I think I was trying a little bit hard I suppose. Sometimes you put that pressure on yourself. I was lucky tonight, I feel I was lucky."

Elsewhere in the women's draw, Dutch fifth-seed Aileen de Graaf knocked out England's Paula Jacklin for the second time in two years to set up a quarter-final meeting with fourth-seed Anastasia Dobromyslova.

Durrant happy with pressure

Durrant - number two seed in the men's competition - is looking to emulate the hat-trick Bristow sealed in 1986 and, after throwing a 93.8 average, said he felt at ease under pressure at the Lakeside.

"It's nice to get through but I know there's a lot more in the locker," said Durrant. "I've been the BDO number one for about four years now. Every tournament I am the guy there to beat, so the pressure is OK and when I got on the stage I felt good."

Elsewhere in the last 32, sixth-seed Scott Mitchell threw 30 tons on his way to a 3-0 win over Oliver Ferenc and he will face Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk, who upset number 11 seed Dave Parletti in a 3-1 win.

Seventh seed Gary Robson also faced an upset in a 3-1 defeat to Canada's David Cameron, while Wolverhampton's Scott Baker took out 103 to seal a 3-0 progression to the last-16 against Scotland's Ross Montgomery.

Northern Ireland's Kyle McKinstry reached the last 16 for the first time, a 133 checkout in the deciding set helping him on his way to edging out Dutch player Chris Landman 3-2.