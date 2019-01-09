BDO World Championships: Conan Whitehead stuns Mark McGeeney

Whitehead averaged more than 96 in beating McGeeney

England's Conan Whitehead stunned number one seed Mark McGeeney in a 4-0 whitewash to reach the BDO World Championship quarter-finals.

McGeeney, 46, was runner-up in 2018 but could not find a rhythm after reacting to a comment from the crowd early on.

Whitehead responded by averaging 96.25 and hit 44% of his doubles to progress.

Ten-time champion Trina Gulliver needed a final-leg decider to beat Polish qualifier Karolina Podgorska and reach the last eight of the women's draw.

Gulliver, who last lifted the trophy in 2016, has now won on all five occasions she has faced a deciding leg at the Lakeside and takes on number one seed Lorraine Winstanley in the quarter-finals.

But Whitehead's demolition of McGeeney proved the most eye-catching on day five of competition, with the 32-year-old profiting from relentless scoring featuring 42 scores of 100 or more.

"That's probably the best I have played for a very long time," said Whitehead.

"There's only one way to beat him and that's to stay on top of him. He's number one in the world, the man is a legend. I was shaking that much all the way through and just kept thinking to score heavy and put him under pressure."

Williams too good for friend Reynolds

Whitehead will now play two-time champion Scott Waites, who equalled the highest checkout of the tournament so far with a 160 on his way to a 4-1 win over Richard Veenstra.

Elsewhere, Willem Mandigers progressed 4-2 in an all-Dutch encounter with Wesley Harms to reach the men's quarter-finals where he will face Germany's Michael Unterbuchner, who finished with a 130 checkout to hammer Wales' Wayne Warren 4-0.

In an all-Welsh tie, number three seed Jim Williams took advantage with a 4-0 win as his friend Dean Reynolds struggled with just a 73.29 average.

"I always want Dean to do well so I'm thrilled to bits but it's a difficult win," said Williams, who got seven darts into a potential nine-dart finish during the first set.

"I'm playing so well. Everything is easy at the moment and I just hope it stays like that."