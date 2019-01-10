BDO World Youth Championship: Leighton Bennett, 13, becomes youngest winner

Leighton Bennett becomes the fourth player, and only the second from England, to win the BDO World Youth Championship

Thirteen-year-old Leighton Bennett became the youngest-ever winner of the BDO World Youth Championship when he beat Scotland's Nathan Girvan.

England's Bennett beat his 16-year-old opponent 3-0 in the final at Lakeside, Frimley Green, ending on a 121 checkout which included a bullseye finish.

It was Girvan's second final defeat after also losing in the 2017 final.

"I'm just over the moon," said Bennett. "Winning this trophy means the world to me.

"Just being here is a dream come true, especially winning it.

"I knew how good a player he was and I just went up there to enjoy it. I'm only 13 so I've got plenty more years to do it."

Bennett finished the match with an average of 86.65, compared to Girvan's 76, and collected £5,000 for his victory.

The competition has been held yearly since 2015 and Bennett is only the second English winner after Joshua Richardson won the 2016 final.