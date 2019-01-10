BDO World Championships: Scott Mitchell beats Krzysztof Kciuk at the Lakeside

Scott Mitchell won the 2015 BDO World Championship when he beat Martin Adams 7-6 in the final

Former BDO world champion Scott Mitchell moved into the quarter-finals of the 2019 tournament with a 4-0 win over Poland's Krzysztof Kciuk.

Sixth seed Mitchell, 48, will play third seed Jim Williams of Wales, in the last eight at the Lakeside.

Mitchell, the 2015 winner, hit double eight to seal the win after Kciuk had missed two darts to win the fourth set.

In the women's event, unseeded Maria O'Brien gained a 2-0 quarter-final win over sixth seed Fallon Sherrock.

It is the second seeded player O'Brien has knocked out after she beat three-time runner-up Deta Hedman in round one on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki gained a shock 2-0 win over seventh seed Sharon Prins.

In the opening match of the afternoon session, Leighton Bennett, 13, became the youngest-ever winner of the BDO World Youth Championship when he beat 16-year-old Scottish player Nathan Girvan 3-0.

The evening session sees the remaining two last-16 matches in the men's competition, as Northern Ireland's Kyle McKinstry plays Canada's David Cameron, with reigning BDO champion Glen Durrant taking on fellow Englishman Scott Baker.

Lorraine Winstanley, the top seed in the women's competition, faces 10-time champion Trina Gulliver in their quarter-final before three-time winner Anastasia Dobromyslova, the runner-up last year, faces fifth seed Aileen de Graaf of the Netherlands.