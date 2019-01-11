BDO World Championships: Northern Ireland man McKinstry reaches last eight

Kyle McKinstry was on the brink of defeat against Canada's David Cameron but fought back to clinch a 4-3 win

Tyrone-based Kyle McKinstry became the first Northern Ireland man to reach the BDO World Championship quarter-finals since 1985 as he clinched a dramatic 4-3 win over Canada's David Cameron.

McKinstry, 32, dominated early on to move into a two sets advantage but Cameron fought back to lead 3-2.

The Nova Scotia man had three match darts in the sixth set to clinch victory but failed to take his chances.

McKinstry regrouped to win the final four legs of the match.

The Northern Ireland man found his best form of the match in the final set as he produced a superb average of 102.48.

The Tandragee-born player's victory set up a last-eight tie with two-time defending champion Glen Durrant on Friday evening at the Lakeside.

Durrant edged a tense 4-3 win over Scott Baker on Thursday evening after losing a 3-0 lead before taking the closing set three legs to one.

Fred McMullan was the last Northern Ireland player to reach the BDO World quarter-finals in 1985.

Both Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan have reached quarter-finals at the PDC World Championships at Alexandra Palace in recent years.