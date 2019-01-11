BDO World Championships: Northern Ireland man McKinstry loses to Durrant in quarter-final

Kyle McKinstry reached the Lakeside quarter-finals for the first time

Tyrone-based Kyle McKinstry lost 5-2 to two-time champion Glen Durrant in Friday's quarter-finals of the BDO World Championship at Frimley Green.

The Tandragee-born player took the first set but lost the next four, before pulling one back to trail 4-2.

Middlesbrough man Durrant rounded the match off in the next set to stay on course for a third consecutive title.

McKinstry, 32, had beaten Canada's David Cameron 4-3 to reach the last 16 of the tournament for the first time.

That victory saw him become the first Northern Ireland man to make the BDO World Championship quarter-finals since Fred McMullan reached the same stage in 1985.

All the legs in the opening two sets of Friday's quarter-final at the Lakeside went with the throw but Durrant eventually broke McKinstry in set three to edge ahead in the match.

Durrant won three of the next four sets to progress with an average of 98 to McKinstry's 90.96, the English player scoring seven maximum 180s in the process.

Durrant will face either 2015 champion Scott Mitchell or Welsh number three seed Jim Williams in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Scott Waites, another two-time champion, will play German Michael Unterbuchner in the other last-four tie.

The winner will collect a cheque for £100,000.