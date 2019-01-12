BDO World Championships: Scott Waites books place in final

Scott Waites hit three 180s in his win over Michael Unterbuchner

England's two-time winner Scott Waites eased into the final of the BDO World Championship with a 6-1 victory over Germany's Michael Unterbuchner.

Waites won 19 of the 27 legs against Unterbuchner with an 85 average.

Victory on Sunday would see the Yorkshireman, 41, become only the fifth player to win the BDO world title on three or more occasions, having previously won in 2013 and 2016.

He will face defending champion Glen Durrant or Jim Williams in the final.

They play their semi-final later on Saturday with Durrant chasing his third successive title.

"It was not a great game of darts but I managed to hit a winning double," Waites said.

"Playing in a World Championship final is difficult, getting up on that stage, the pressure is different.

"Sometimes the nerves take over. I'll prepare myself a bit better than I did today. I'll definitely improve.

"The final will be absolutely electric, it's going to be amazing."

Waites had raced into a 5-0 lead at the Lakeside before Unterbuchner - who also reached the semi-finals in 2018 - took the sixth set with a 95 checkout.

The seventh set saw five breaks of throw but Waites sealed the win.