BDO World Championships: Glen Durrant beats Scott Waites in final

Glen Durrant threw 13 180s in the final at the Lakeside

Glen Durrant beat fellow Englishman Scott Waites 7-3 to win a third consecutive BDO World Championship title at the Lakeside.

Durrant, 48, is the first player to win three BDO world titles in a row since Eric Bristow in 1984-86 and the fifth to win it on three or more occasions.

"It means the earth and back," Durrant told Eurosport after beating 41-year-old two-time champion Waites.

"To do it against a Lakeside legend, it's the icing on the cake."

Durrant threw 13 180s and finished with a 95.19 average, compared to Waites' 91.38 - winning 25 of 43 legs.

"For four or five sets [Waites] was much the better player," Durrant said. "I got a little bit lucky, but when I went back at 3-3, it was important to break him. At 5-3 I was feeling a lot more confident.

"The guy is a giant, the ultimate when it comes to the Lakeside. I'm dead happy.

"I don't think I've had a better feeling in darts."

Durrant won the first set and the next three also went with the throw, before Waites broke to go 3-2 up with checkouts of 20, 104 and 45.

From there, however, Durrant found another level, winning the next five sets to take home the winners' cheque.

"I am gutted about losing. Glen didn't give me much chance after the break," said Waites, winner in 2013 and 2016.

"That's why he's champion and I'm not. My darts didn't go straight away, Glen's did."

On Saturday, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki was crowned women's BDO world champion after a 3-0 victory over English top seed Lorraine Winstanley.