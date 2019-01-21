Glen Durrant: BDO world champion earns PDC tour card at Qualifying School

Glen Durrant beat Scott Waites to clinch his third BDO World Championship title earlier this month

Three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant has switched to the PDC circuit after earning a two-year tour card through Qualifying School.

The 48-year-old Englishman was one of 19 successful players after four days of competition in Wigan.

"This is as good as winning the championship at Lakeside," said Durrant.

"There was so much pressure on me. Thankfully I got the job done and I'm immensely proud of what I've achieved."

Several players affiliated to the British Darts Organisation were involved in Q-School after a change in rules removed the prospect of sanctions against players wanting to compete in Professional Darts Corporation events.

Prior to that, for several years the PDC offered the four semi-finalists at Lakeside an automatic tour card but Stephen Bunting, the 2014 Lakeside winner, was the only reigning champion to accept.

Durrant won a third consecutive BDO world title earlier this month, beating Scott Waites 7-3 in the final.

Two-time world champion Waites was unsuccessful in his bid to earn a tour card, but 2018's beaten finalist Mark McGeeney was among the group of players who managed to qualify.