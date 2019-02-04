Gary Anderson: Premier League Darts' two-time winner out with back injury

Gary Anderson won the Premier League in 2011 and 2015

Gary Anderson has withdrawn from the 2019 Premier League with a back injury.

The two-time winner has been receiving treatment since exiting the PDC World Championship in December.

Anderson, 48, was due to play Austria's Mensur Suljovic on the tournament's opening night in Newcastle on Thursday.

"This isn't a decision I've taken lightly but I don't want to let the fans and myself down by putting in performances well below what is expected of me," Anderson said.

"My physio has advised me to rest for a few weeks to increase my chances of coming back stronger for the rest of the year and reduce the likelihood of me suffering repeated problems."

The PDC said it would be naming a replacement for Anderson, who pulled out of the Masters tournament held in Milton Keynes at the weekend, "shortly".