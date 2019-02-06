Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen says tournament will miss Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen will be aiming to win a fourth consecutive Premier League Darts title

Unibet Premier League Darts Date: Thursday, 7 February Start: 19:15 BST Venue: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Coverage: Report of the opening night's play on the BBC Sport website and app

Reigning Premier League Darts champion Michael van Gerwen says the competition will miss injured Gary Anderson.

Two-time winner Anderson, 48, withdrew with a back injury for which he has been receiving treatment since the PDC World Championship in December.

Chris Dobey will initially replace Anderson with eight players, including BDO world champion Glen Durrant, filling in over the next eight weeks.

"It is a huge miss with Gary Anderson not being here," the Dutchman said.

"No one can really replace Gary, because Gary is Gary and he is a phenomenal player.

"But it gives other young players a huge opportunity to get more experience.

"I would pick one player (to replace him), but who am I to make a decision? I need to make sure I keep performing and whoever I play I have to beat."

Van Gerwen goes into the Premier League after winning his fifth straight Masters title and faces Michael Smith in his first match, a repeat of January's PDC World Championship final.

Anderson was due to face Austrian Mensur Suljovic on the opening night of the tournament in Newcastle on Thursday but will now rest after consulting a physiotherapist.

"This isn't a decision I've taken lightly but I don't want to let the fans and myself down by putting in performances well below what is expected of me," Anderson said on Monday.

"My physio has advised me to rest for a few weeks to increase my chances of coming back stronger for the rest of the year and reduce the likelihood of me suffering repeated problems."