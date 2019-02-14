Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen makes it two wins from two

Raymond van Barneveld recovered from 6-2 down to draw 6-6 against Gerwyn Price in Glasgow

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen continued his perfect start to the 2019 Premier League Darts season beating Mensur Suljovic 7-3 in Glasgow.

PDC World Champion Van Gerwen tops the table as the only player to win both of his first two matches.

Elsewhere, there were draws between Peter Wright and Michael Smith and Raymond van Barneveld and Gerwyn Price.

There were also first wins of the campaign for Rob Cross over James Wade and Daryl Gurney against Glen Durrant.

Van Barneveld, in his last season on the PDC tour, battled back from 6-2 down against Price to secure his draw.

Welshman Price spurned several chances to win, missing three match darts at 6-3 and then narrowly failing to land double 12 for a 144 checkout in the final leg.

It was a similar tale for World Championship runner-up Smith, who led Wright 5-2 before having to hold his throw in the deciding leg to take a point.

Durrant, who won a third British Darts Organisation (BDO) world title in January, earned a Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tour card through Qualifying School.

The 48-year-old was the second of nine replacements for Gary Anderson, who pulled out of the Premier League because of injury.

But he had little go his way against Northern Irishman Gurney, who raced into a 4-0 lead as Gurney missed four doubles in the first two legs before losing 7-3.

Irishman Steve Lennon will be the next guest player and will take on Wright in Dublin on 21 February.

Glen Durrant won a third BDO world title in January before earning a PDC tour card at Q-School

Week two results, Glasgow

Peter Wright 6-6 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 7-4 James Wade

Raymond van Barneveld 6-6 Gerwyn Price

Daryl Gurney 7-3 Glen Durrant

Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Michael van Gerwen