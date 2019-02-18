Champions League of Darts: Leicester to stage 2019 event
-
- From the section Darts
The 2019 Champions League of Darts will be played at the Leicester Arena in October.
The BBC-televised event has previously been staged in Cardiff (2016 & 2017) and Brighton (2018).
The top eight players in the Professional Darts Corporation rankings will compete on 19-20 October.
Scotland's Gary Anderson will hope to defend the title he won in September, although he is currently out of action with a back injury.
Phil Taylor and Mensur Suljovic won the first two editions of the Champions League.