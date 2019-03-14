Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross level on points at top

Michael van Gerwen continued his winning record in matches against Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross are neck-and-neck at the top of a tight Premier League table after earning wins in Nottingham on Thursday.

World number one Van Gerwen eased past Gerwyn Price 7-2, after Cross had beaten Raymond van Barneveld 7-3.

The pair have nine points from six matches and an equal leg difference.

James Wade's loss to Mensur Suljovic saw him fall from first to third, while Peter Wright drew with Daryl Gurney and Michael Smith thumped Nathan Aspinall.

Defending champion Van Gerwen, 29, was below his best with an average of 96, but has now won all of his 14 meetings with Price.

World number two Cross continued his impressive form in winning for the third week in a row against a beleaguered Van Barneveld.

The Dutchman, who plans to retire after the 2020 PDC World Championship, is bottom of the table and winless in his six matches.

The player at the foot of the league after the ninth match in Rotterdam at the end of this month will be eliminated.

Week six results, Nottingham

Nathan Aspinall 2-7 Michael Smith

James Wade 3-7 Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 2-7 Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright 6-6 Daryl Gurney