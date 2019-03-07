Premier League Darts: Wade, Van Gerwen, Cross & Price in four-way tie at top

James Wade won the Premier League title in 2009, beating Mervyn King in the final

James Wade, Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price were all victorious in Aberdeen to join world champion Michael van Gerwen at the top of the Premier League.

Van Gerwen was held to a 6-6 draw by John Henderson, the latest player to fill in for the injured Gary Anderson.

Wade registered the first whitewash of this year's event against Daryl Gurney.

Welshman Price maintained the only remaining unbeaten record by beating Mensur Suljovic 7-3, while Cross was also a 7-3 winner over Michael Smith.

Peter Wright overcame Raymond van Barneveld by the same score in the other match to be played on Thursday.

The Premier League returns in Nottingham on 14 March, with UK Open winner Nathan Aspinall the next "contender" to make his debut in the tournament.

None of Anderson's five weekly replacements have been able to win their respective matches thus far, but Scotland's Henderson produced a marvellous performance in front of a vociferous home crowd to draw with four-time Premier League champion Van Gerwen.

Week five results, Aberdeen

Michael Smith 3-7 Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney 0-7 James Wade

Mensur Suljovic 3-7 Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright 7-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 6-6 John Henderson