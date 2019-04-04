Premier League Darts: Daryl Gurney's Northern Ireland homecoming ends in defeat

Daryl Gurney has won two televised PDC major titles

A Michael van Gerwen comeback and Daryl Gurney's loss on home soil were the biggest stories from Thursday's Premier League fixtures in Belfast.

Van Gerwen trailed Gerwyn Price 5-1 but the world champion won six of the last eight legs for a 7-7 draw.

Northern Irishman Gurney lost 8-4 to Rob Cross, who is a point clear of Van Gerwen at the top of the table.

Mensur Suljovic is third after beating James Wade 8-6, while Michael Smith drew 7-7 with Peter Wright.

With six rounds of fixtures remaining, only four points separate Suljovic and Smith, who is bottom of the table with eight points from 10 matches.

The top four players after 16 games will qualify for the semi-finals at London's O2 Arena in May.

Week 10 results, Belfast

Mensur Suljovic 8-6 James Wade

Michael Smith 7-7 Peter Wright

Rob Cross 8-4 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 7-7 Gerwyn Price