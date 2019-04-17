Rafael van der Vaart: Former Tottenham midfielder to make darts debut

Darts fan Rafael van der Vaart meets former PDC world champion Raymond van Barneveld

Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart had a decent aim when it came to scoring goals, but can he hit the bullseye with a dart?

The ex-Netherlands international, 36, will swap the pitch for the oche when he makes his tournament debut in the BDO Denmark Open in Esbjerg next month.

His brother Fernando will also play at the event on 4-5 May.

Van der Vaart, who also played for Real Madrid and Ajax, retired after a short spell at Danish club Esbjerg in 2018.

He made 109 appearances for his country, scoring 25 goals, and was part of the team that reached the World Cup final in 2010.

The Dutchman made 67 appearances for Spurs between 2010 and 2012, scoring 24 goals.

The Denmark Open was first held in 1974 and has been won by some of the sport's biggest names, including Phil Taylor, Eric Bristow, Raymond van Barneveld, John Lowe and Gary Anderson.