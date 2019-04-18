Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen leads Premier League with Rob Cross win

Michael van Gerwen won eight straight legs as he beat Rob Cross 8-2 in Cardiff

Michael van Gerwen returned to the top of the Premier League as he came from behind to thrash former leader Rob Cross in Cardiff.

2018 World Champion Cross raced into a 2-0 lead before Van Gerwen fought back with a fine finish to pull a leg back.

The world number one made light work of Cross, winning eight successive legs to claim his eighth win of the campaign.

It was an impressive display from the Dutchman, who averaged a huge 107.87 during a dominant display in Wales.

In the night's first match, Mensur Suljovic bolstered his play-off hopes with an 8-5 win against Daryl Gurney that left him fifth in the table.

Later on, Gerwyn Price enjoyed a warm welcome from the Cardiff crowd as he hit an 11-dart leg on the way to beating Michael Smith 8-5.

The victory for the Welshman left him fourth in the table at the end of night 12, courtesy of a huge win against Smith.

In the final game of the night, James Wade eased past out-of-form Peter Wright, who suffered a fourth defeat in his past five Premier League matches.

Week 12 results, Cardiff

Mensur Suljovic 8-5 Daryl Gurney

Rob Cross 2-8 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 5-8 Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright 2-8 James Wade