Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen & Rob Cross qualify for finals

Michael van Gerwen is aiming to win the Premier League for the fourth successive year

Michael van Gerwen and Rob Cross became the first two players to qualify for the Premier League play-offs with victories in Sheffield.

Van Gerwen averaged 110.85, the highest in this year's tournament, in an 8-1 thumping of Peter Wright.

Cross, who leads the table, beat Mensur Suljovic 8-4 in the penultimate round.

Next week, two of James Wade, Suljovic, Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price will claim the other play-off places for the 23 May finale at London's O2 Arena.

Two points separate Wade in third and Welshman Price in sixth with the final round taking place in Leeds next Thursday. The top four qualify for finals night.

Wade could have clinched his spot at the O2 but was held to a 7-7 draw with already-eliminated Michael Smith.

There was also an ugly clash at the end of a drawn game between Gurney and Price, with both men having to be separated by officials.

Price later claimed Gurney had accused him of "talking" while the Northern Irishman was throwing.

Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price had to be separated following their 7-7 draw

In the final game of the night world number one Van Gerwen was in unstoppable form against Wright, hitting his first seven doubles to stretch clear of the Scot.

He missed tops to finish with a perfect 100% on the doubles, but soon cleaned up for his ninth victory of the 2019 tournament.

Week 15 results, Sheffield

Michael Smith 7-7 James Wade

Mensur Suljovic 4-8 Rob Cross

Daryl Gurney 7-7 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 8-1 Peter Wright