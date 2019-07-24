PDC World Matchplay: Glen Durrant defeats Michael van Gerwen in Blackpool

Glen Durrant has won the last three BDO world titles, but left for the PDC after his last victory in January

Middlesbrough's Glen Durrant says he will never forget his dramatic World Matchplay second round victory over PDC world Champion Michael van Gerwen.

The 48-year-old BDO world champion, who moved to the PDC in January, trailed 10-9 in the first to 11 legs match.

But a 112 finish saw Durrant force a tiebreak before going on to win 13-11 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

"This night will live with me forever," said Durrant, who beat two-time world champion Adrian Lewis in round one.

"At times I forgot I was playing Michael van Gerwen, and when I realised I was in with a chance of winning the emotions were incredible.

Inspired to try darts? Find out how to get into darts with our special guide.

"I now need to go away, relax and contemplate what I've done and look ahead to the rest of the tournament, but whatever happens from now on in my career this moment will never be taken away from me."

Durrant will face 2007 World Matchplay winner James Wade in the quarter-finals after he had a similarly tight 13-11 win over 2018 finalist Mensur Suljovic.

Reigning champion Gary Anderson was also knocked on Tuesday night out as he lost 11-8 to Mervyn King, who will take on Michael Smith in the quarter-finals after his 12-10 win over Germany's Max Hopp.