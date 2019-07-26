PDC World Matchplay: Glen Durrant beats James Wade to reach semi-finals

Glen Durrant trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before taking control against James Wade

Glen Durrant's bid to win the PDC World Matchplay Championship continued as he beat James Wade 16-7 to reach the semi-finals on his competition debut.

The reigning BDO world champion, who moved to the PDC in January, has beaten former world champions Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis in Blackpool.

After trailing early against 2007 champion Wade, Durrant took control to set up a semi-final with Michael Smith.

"This is incredible," he told Sky Sports after the victory.

"I don't know if I've ever felt like this before, it's just amazing," added Durrant, who has won the past three BDO world titles.

The Middlesbrough-based thrower will face another tough test when he meets last year's Premier League and World Championship runner-up Smith, who beat Mervyn King 16-11 in his quarter-final.