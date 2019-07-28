PDC World Matchplay: Rob Cross wins title with 18-13 win over Michael Smith

Cross hit five 180s in the final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Rob Cross won the PDC World Matchplay darts title for the first time after a blistering start set him on the way to an 18-13 win over Michael Smith.

The second seed took the first nine legs, saw Smith fight back to 15-13 but then reeled off three straight legs.

Cross, a former electrician who quit his job to turn professional in 2016, has now taken the game's two biggest prizes after his 2018 world title.

He joins Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen as double winners.

"Michael came back well but the crowd carried me through," said Cross, 28, who collected a first prize of £150,000.

Cross himself had been 14-7 and 15-9 behind in his semi-final against Daryl Gurney before winning eight straight legs for a 17-15 victory.