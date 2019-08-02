BDO World Championships to leave Lakeside venue in 2020

The BDO has held its World Championships at the Lakeside in Surrey since 1986

The British Darts Organisation is moving its World Championships from its Lakeside home to London in 2020.

The Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green has hosted the event since 1986.

But the BDO, which has lost many of its top players to the rival Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) in recent years, has decided to move from Surrey to the Indigo at the O2.

The 2,800-capacity venue is part of The O2 indoor arena in Greenwich and will host the next tournament in January.

"We have such fond memories and are extremely grateful to the Lakeside, especially Bob and Barbara Potter and all that have helped over the years to make the most famous darts tournament in the world, such a success," said a BDO statement.

"Moving to The O2, the most popular venue in the world, is an amazing opportunity and we look forward to working with the O2 and their partners over the coming years to develop a new future for the BDO World Professional Darts Championships."

The BDO said it would announce dates for the 2020 World Championships soon.