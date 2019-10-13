Michael van Gerwen wins World Grand Prix for fifth time
- From the section Darts
World number one Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix title in Dublin for the fifth time, beating England's Dave Chisnall 5-2 in Saturday's final.
Five of the seven sets went to deciding legs, but the Dutchman, 30, would not be stopped after going 4-1 ahead.
"I want to keep this form going into the big tournaments we have coming up," said the three-time world champion.
It is the second time Chisnall has been a runner-up in the double-start event, having lost 6-0 to Phil Taylor in 2013.
The next major televised PDC event is the Champions League of Darts in Leicester on 19-20 October, which will be shown live on the BBC.
It is a tournament that Van Gerwen has not won before. Scotland's Gary Anderson is the defending champion.