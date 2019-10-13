Michael van Gerwen wins World Grand Prix for fifth time

Michael van Gerwen
World number one Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix title in Dublin for the fifth time, beating England's Dave Chisnall 5-2 in Saturday's final.

Five of the seven sets went to deciding legs, but the Dutchman, 30, would not be stopped after going 4-1 ahead.

"I want to keep this form going into the big tournaments we have coming up," said the three-time world champion.

It is the second time Chisnall has been a runner-up in the double-start event, having lost 6-0 to Phil Taylor in 2013.

The next major televised PDC event is the Champions League of Darts in Leicester on 19-20 October, which will be shown live on the BBC.

It is a tournament that Van Gerwen has not won before. Scotland's Gary Anderson is the defending champion.

