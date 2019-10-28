Rob Cross wins European Championship in Gottingen

Rob Cross said after his victory that he wants challenge Michael van Gerwen for the number one spot in the PDC world rankings

Rob Cross continued an impressive 2019 with victory at the European Championship in Gottingen, Germany.

The former PDC world champion, 29, was runner-up in the Premier League and UK Open before winning the World Matchplay in Blackpool in July.

And he secured a third major televised ranking title by beating Gerwyn Price 11-6 in Sunday's final.

"They're long gruelling days and I'm happy to prove that I can win matches with a C or B game now," said Cross.

The Hastings thrower added: "I'm playing great, I'm having to dig deep at times and I'm more feeling like myself. It's amazing and it's everything I wanted it to be."

After his latest victory, Cross set his sights on challenging world champion Michael van Gerwen, who lost to Ross Smith in the first round, for the world number one ranking.

"I'm here to be number one in the world," said Cross, who is ranked second in the PDC Order of Merit. "I don't play to make up the numbers and I believe I will be number one at some point."