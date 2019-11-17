Grand Slam of Darts: Gerwyn Price beats Peter Wright to retain title

  • From the section Darts
Gerwyn Price celebrates as he beats Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price celebrates beating Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final

Wales' Gerwyn Price has won the Grand Slam of Darts for the second year in a row, beating Peter Wright 16-6 in the final in Wolverhampton.

He threw 11 180s against Wright, averaging almost 108 as he dominated the final game.

Price beat Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals, his first win against the world number one at the 20th attempt.

Price first won the Eric Bristow Trophy in 2018, beating Gary Anderson 16-13 in a bad-tempered final.

There was no repeat of those scenes on Saturday as Wright was outplayed by the defending champion.

