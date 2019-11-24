PDC Players Championship Finals: Michael van Gerwen beats Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen (left) had a 97.92 average to Price's 96.48 in the final

Michael van Gerwen beat Gerwyn Price 11-9 to win his fifth PDC Players Championship Finals title - and gain revenge for last week's defeat to the Welshman in the Grand Slam of Darts.

The Dutchman, 30, was playing in his fifth consecutive final at the event while Price, 34, was in his first.

The top two in the world traded legs in the first half of the match before Price led for the first time at 7-6.

He also led 8-7 but Van Gerwen rallied to go 10-8 up then closed out the win.

"It was tough and I had to work hard to beat him and it feels good," said Van Gerwen, who lost to world number two Price for the first time in 20 meetings in the Grand Slam of Darts.