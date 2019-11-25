PDC World Darts Championships: Michael van Gerwen to play Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness in second round

Michael van Gerwen has won three PDC World Darts Championship titles

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen will play Jelle Klaasen or Kevin Burness in the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship in December.

The Dutchman, 30, defeated Michael Smith 7-3 in last year's final to win his third PDC world title.

On Sunday, Van Gerwen won his fifth PDC Players Championship Finals title after beating Wales' Gerwyn Price 11-9.

Meanwhile, Raymond van Barneveld will face the USA's Darin Young in his final tournament before his retirement.

Should the Dutchman beat Young in his first-round tie, he will go through to face compatriot Jeffrey de Zwaan in the second round.

The 2020 tournament is the second time that the top 32 seeded players enter at the second round of the competition.

Elsewhere, two-time world champion Gary Anderson will face the winner of Brendan Dolan v Nitin Kumar while 2018 winner Rob Cross will face either Kim Huybrechts or Geert Nentjes.

Fallon Sherrock will feature at her first PDC World Championship after beating four-time British Darts Organisation world champion Lisa Ashton on the way to winning her UK & Ireland Women's Qualifier.

The 2015 BDO World Championship runner up will face Ted Evetts in the first round while last year's BDO world champion Mikuru Suzuki will play James Richardson in her first-round tie.

The PDC World Darts Championship takes place at London's Alexandra Palace from 12 December to 1 January.