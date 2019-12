Michael van Gerwen won his third world title at the 2019 tournament

Friday marks the start of the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship.

A total of 96 players from 28 different countries will go in search of the £500,000 first prize at the Alexandra Palace in London.

We've put together a six-question quiz, where you have to get five players or nations in the right order.

Can you get the top score of 30? Click the start button and good luck...