PDC World Darts Championship: Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness has chance to set up Michael van Gerwen match

Kevin Burness averaged an impressed 96.84 during his five qualifying wins in Wigan last month

Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness will face Michael van Gerwen later on Friday if he wins his World Championship opener against Jelle Klaasen.

Burness' game against the 2006 BDO champion opens the Alexandra Palace tournament in which 96 players will be battling for the £500,000 first prize.

Newtownards man Burness, 54, beat Paul Nicholson on his debut last year before losing to ex-champion Gary Anderson.

Burness won five qualifying matches last month to reach the main draw.

The county Down player averaged an impressive 96.84 during the course of the qualifiers in Wigan which included a nail-biting 6-5 victory over Hull man Reece Robinson.

Burness faces Dutchman Klaasen at 19:00 GMT with the winner then facing world number one van Gerwen following the completion of other first-round games between Belgium's Kim Huybrechts and Geert Nentjes of the Netherlands and England's Luke Humphries and South Africa's Devon Petersen.

Belcoo's Dolan in action on Sunday

Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan will be the next Northern Ireland player in action in his first-round game against Indian qualifier Nitin Kumar on Sunday afternoon.

Dolan, 46, produced his best world championship performance last year when he reached the quarter-finals before losing 5-1 to England's Nathan Aspinall.

Kumar, 34, made his first appearance at Alexandra Palace 12 months ago when he lost 3-0 against Jeffrey de Zwaan so Dolan, who reached the final at the World Grand Prix in 2011, will be expected to progress to a second-round meeting with Scotland's two-time champion Anderson on Monday evening.

There is also further Irish interest on Sunday afternoon when Cork qualifier Ciaran Teehan will make his championship debut against England's Ross Smith, with the winner going on to face another Englishman Mervyn King on 20 December.

Three more Republic of Ireland players will be involved in first-round action on Monday evening.

Carlow man Steve Lennon faces England's Callan Rydz with Limerick man Willie O'Connor taking on Finland's Marko Kantele and 17-year-old Meath youngster Keane Barry making his world championship bow against twice Alexandra Palace quarter-finalist Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.

Barry, who qualified for the championship by winning the Tom Kirby Memorial Irish Matchplay Championship earlier this year, will face England's 10th seed Dave Chisnall on Thursday if he manages to overcome the Dutchman.

Sixth seed Daryl Gurney will face either England's Justin Pipe or Slovenia's Benjamin Partnemer in his opener on 21 December

Gurney faces eight-day wait for opener

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell is the seventh of the eight Irish hopefuls to enter the Alexandra Palace cauldron when he takes on Japanese qualifier Seigo Asada on Wednesday afternoon.

Clonoe player Mansell, 46, will be hoping to break his duck in the championship after suffering first-round defeats in his previous appearances in 2013, 2015 and last year.

Northern Ireland's big hope Daryl Gurney opens his campaign on 21 December when he faces either England's Justin Pipe or Slovenian Benjamin Pratnemer.

Sixth seed Gurney, 33, triumphed at Players Championships event in Barnsley and German Championship this year in addition to reaching the semi-finals at the Premier League, World Matchplay and European Championship.

His overall form this season means he is some way down in the betting with van Gerwen and Welshman Gerwyn Price the two main favourites and the likes of Rob Cross, last year's beaten finalist Michael Smith, Anderson and Chisnall also more fancied than the Northern Irishman.

However, the Londonderry player is capable of beating anyone on his day and he will have high hopes of surpassing his previous best Alexandra Palace performance which was reaching the quarter-finals in 2017.