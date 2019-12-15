PDC World Darts Championship: Brendan Dolan eases to 3-0 first-round win

Fermanagh player Dolan reached the quarter-finals of last year's PDC World Championship

Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan has comfortably secured his passage into the second round of the PDC World Championship at Alexandra Palace with a 3-0 win over qualifier Nitin Kumar.

Dolan edged the first set 3-2 after all five legs went against the throw but last year's quarter-finalist dominated thereafter to beat his Indian opponent.

Dolan will face two-time world champion Gary Anderson in the second round.

The Fermanagh man will face the Scot at the London venue on Monday evening.

Belcoo native Dolan is making his 12th appearance at the championships and had a highest checkout of 110 during his opening match.

The 46-year-old lost 5-1 to England's Nathan Aspinall in the last eight of last year's tournament.

Kumar, 34, exits at the first round stage for the second year in succession, after losing 3-0 to Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan on his bow 12 months ago.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon Cork qualifier Ciaran Teehan marked his debut by defeating England's Ross Smith in straight sets.

The 20-year-old sealed the opening set with a brilliant 11-darter and ultimately cruised to a 3-0 victory to set up a second-round meeting with Mervyn King on Friday afternoon.

UK Open quarter-finalist Smith had the consolation of the highest checkout of the match, taking out a 154 in the second set.

Newtownards man Kevin Burness was the first Northern Ireland player in action on Friday night, but he went out 3-1 to 2006 BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen in the first round.

Three Republic of Ireland players will be involved in first-round action on Monday evening.

Carlow man Steve Lennon faces England's Callan Rydz with Limerick man Willie O'Connor taking on Finland's Marko Kantele and 17-year-old Meath youngster Keane Barry making his world championship bow against twice Alexandra Palace quarter-finalist Dutchman Vincent van der Voort.

Barry, who qualified for the championship by winning the Tom Kirby Memorial Irish Matchplay Championship earlier this year, will face England's 10th seed Dave Chisnall on Thursday if he manages to overcome the Dutchman.

A total of 96 players are battling for a first prize of £500,000 at the tournament.

Sixth seed Daryl Gurney will face either England's Justin Pipe or Slovenia's Benjamin Partnemer in his opener on 21 December

Gurney faces eight-day wait for opener

Tyrone man Mickey Mansell is the seventh of the eight Irish hopefuls to enter the Alexandra Palace cauldron when he takes on Japanese qualifier Seigo Asada on Wednesday afternoon.

Clonoe player Mansell, 46, will be hoping to break his duck in the championship after suffering first-round defeats in his previous appearances in 2013, 2015 and last year.

Northern Ireland's big hope Daryl Gurney opens his campaign on 21 December when he faces either England's Justin Pipe or Slovenian Benjamin Pratnemer.

Sixth seed Gurney, 33, triumphed at Players Championships event in Barnsley and German Championship this year in addition to reaching the semi-finals at the Premier League, World Matchplay and European Championship.

His overall form this season means he is some way down in the betting with van Gerwen and Welshman Gerwyn Price the two main favourites and the likes of Rob Cross, last year's beaten finalist Michael Smith, Anderson and Chisnall also more fancied than the Northern Irishman.

However, the Londonderry player is capable of beating anyone on his day and he will have high hopes of surpassing his previous best Alexandra Palace performance which was reaching the quarter-finals in 2017.