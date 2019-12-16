PDC World Championship: Gary Anderson through to round three

Gary Anderson averaged 93 in his comfortable victory

Two-time champion Gary Anderson coasted through to the third round of the PDC World Championship with a 3-0 win over Brendan Dolan at Alexandra Palace.

Scottish fifth seed Anderson, 48, threw seven 180s and conceded only one leg against the Northern Irishman.

The Republic of Ireland's William O'Connor beat Marko Kantele to seal a second-round tie with Gerwyn Price.

Second seed Rob Cross and fourth seed Michael Smith have already been eliminated from this year's event.

Anderson, also twice a runner-up in the tournament, ensured he did not join them, however, recording a 144 checkout as he took the first five legs.

Irishman Steve Lennon took the opening set with a 128 checkout on the bullseye but lost the deciding leg to debutant Callan Rydz, wearing the colours of his home-city Premier League club Newcastle United.

O'Connor sealed a 3-0 win against Finland's Kantele with a bullseye to secure a meeting with Welsh third seed Price but admitted: "That performance wouldn't have won a game in a local pub."

Quick-firing Dutchman Vincent van der Voort was up against an even faster player, bespectacled 17-year-old Keane Barry, the third-youngest competitor in the history of the event.

Van der Voort won the first two sets in the deciding leg against the Irish teenager and soon moved through to a second-round match with 10th seed Dave Chisnall.

Women's world champion Mikuru Suzki lost a deciding leg classic to James Richardson on Sunday, with the second female in the event, England's Fallon Sherrock, playing Ted Evetts on Tuesday.

Monday results:

First round:

Steve Lennon (Ire) 2-3 Callan Rydz (Eng)

William O'Connor (Ire) 3-0 Marko Kantele (Fin)

Vincent van der Voort (Ned) 3-0 Keane Barry (Ire)

Second round:

Gary Anderson (Sco) 3-0 Brendan Dolan (NI)