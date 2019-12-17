PDC Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock beats Ted Evetts to make history

Fallon Sherrock is the fifth woman to appear at the PDC World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship by coming back from behind to stun Ted Evetts 3-2 in London.

Sherrock was BDO World Championship runner-up in 2015, and was cheered by the crowd throughout a superb contest at Alexandra Palace.

The 25-year-old fell 2-1 behind but brushed off earlier missed doubles to keep her composure and make history.

"I have proved that we can play the men and can beat them," said Sherrock.

