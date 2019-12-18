PDC World Championship: James Wade eases into third round at Alexandra Palace

James Wade has not reached the last eight of the PDC World Championship since 2017

Three-time semi-finalist James Wade began his bid for a first PDC world title with a 3-0 victory over fellow Englishman Ritchie Edhouse.

The number eight seed, who has not reached the last four since 2013, took the first set with a double top before Edhouse missed a double three to allow Wade to take a 2-0 lead.

A tighter third set ended with Wade sealing his win with a double top.

Wade will now play either veteran Steve Beaton or Australian Kyle Anderson.

England's 2014 BDO world champion Stephen Bunting held off a fightback from Spaniard Jose Justicia to book his spot in round three at London's Alexandra Palace.

The 34-year-old, who reached the quarter-finals in 2014-15, led 2-1 in sets before Justicia fought back. The Spaniard was then two legs down in the decider but clawed his way back to set up a tie-break.

Bunting eventually came out on top with a 64 finish with two darts.

"I haven't won on this stage in four years and that was at the back of my mind, so it's good to get rid of that record," said Bunting, who reached the World Matchplay quarter-finals in July.

"I truly believe I can win this tournament and now it's about going out there and showing it."

Wednesday results:

First round:

Ron Meulenkamp (Ned) 3-0 Ben Robb (NZ)

Seigo Asada (Jap) 3-0 Mickey Mansell (NI)

Harry Ward (Eng) 3-2 Madars Razma (Lat)

James Wilson (Eng) 1-3 Nico Kurz (Ger)

Josh Payne (Eng) 3-0 Diogo Portela (Eng)

Gabriel Clemens (Ger) 2-3 Benito van de Pas (Ned)

Second round:

Stephen Bunting (Eng) 3-2 Jose Justicia (Spa)

James Wade (Eng) 3-0 Ritchie Edhouse (Eng)