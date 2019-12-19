Fallon Sherrock: Barry Hearn says female players will have to earn PDC right

Fallon Sherrock was one of only two women to play in round one of the PDC World Championship in London

Fallon Sherrock's win at the PDC World Championship signals a "new era" in darts but other female players will have to earn the right to compete at the same level, says chief Barry Hearn.

Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a match in the competition with a 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts.

Currently, two PDC qualifying spots are available for female players - Sherrock suggested an increase to four.

"If you're good enough chances exist or will be created," the PDC chief said.

"But you have to show you're good enough first. At least the women know that there is a route."

Asked whether women will be regularly competing at a high level in the future, Hearn added: "We're only limited by our own imagination. There is no earthly reason why we don't uncover - perhaps we already have - a superstar that can beat men on a regular basis and win the World Championship.

"We are gender-neutral and don't patronise women by having a tiny event over there. In these days of equality it's up to women to show they deserve to be there on an equal playing field. I think we're approaching the dawn of a new era."

Sherrock faces Mensur Suljovic on Saturday for a place in the third round of the World Championship.