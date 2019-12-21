PDC World Darts Championship: Gurney eases to London victory over Pipe

Daryl Gurney was throwing smoothly at Alexandra Palace to cruise past Justin Pipe

Northern Ireland player Gurney outclassed Justin Pipe to secure a 3-0 second-round victory at the PDC World Championship.

The number six seed from Londonderry lost the opening leg to his English opponent before seizing control at Alexandra Palace.

Gurney reeled off the next eight legs with some excellent throwing before Pipe halted his run.

It was only a temporary reprieve as Gurney sealed the win 3-1, 3-0, 3-1.

Gurney's best performance in the tournament is a quarter-final place in 2017.

It was his opening match in London and the last remaining Irish player will face England's Glen Durrant in the third round on Friday.

Gurney won the Players Championship last year and triumphed at the German Championship in March but his overall form this season means he is not among the favourites for the sport's top prize.

"The action is still there, the belief is still there and I still believe I can be world champion and beat anyone on my day," he said earlier this week.