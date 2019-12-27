PDC World Darts Championship: Gurney beaten by Durrant in third round

Daryl Gurney made the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace in 2017

Northern Ireland player Daryl Gurney is out of the PDC World Championship after going down 4-2 to Glen Durrant in London on Friday.

Durrant won the opening set at Alexandra Palace before the number six seed from Londonderry levelled.

Gurney trailed again as Durrant moved 2-1 in front but he fought back to take the fourth set 3-1.

Durrant edged the next two sets to progress to the last 16 on a 3-1, 1-3, 3-2, 1-3, 3-2, 3-2 scoreline.

Gurney was favourite to make the fourth round with his English opponent 21 places lower in the seedings.

It was a close contest which ebbed and flowed but Durrant held his nerve in the final two sets to go through.

It's another disappointing PDC World Championship for Gurney, whose best performance in the tournament was a quarter-final place in 2017.

Gurney had impressed in the second round by securing a 3-0 victory over Justin Pipe.