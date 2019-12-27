PDC Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock loses to Chris Dobey in third round

Fallon Sherrock's challenge at the PDC World Championship was ended in a third-round defeat by world number 22 Chris Dobey.

Sherrock, who had made history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament, was beaten 4-2.

The 25-year-old led 1-0 and 2-1, only for Dobey to recover and win.

"I've enjoyed myself so much," said Sherrock. "Unfortunately, it wasn't my result but I can't take it away from him - he played so well."

