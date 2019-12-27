PDC Darts Championship: Gary Anderson & John Henderson both eliminated

John Henderson (right) congratulates Gerwyn Price after his 4-0 defeat

Gary Anderson and John Henderson are both out of the PDC World Championship, leaving Peter Wright as the only Scot remaining at Alexandra Palace.

Nathan Aspinall hit 11 180s on his way to beating two-time winner and current world number five Anderson 4-2.

Henderson lost in the third-round stage for the third year running following a 4-0 defeat by Gerwyn Price.

Wright, a runner-up in 2014, faces Dutchman Jeffrey de Zwaan in the fourth round on Saturday evening.