PDC Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright into quarter-finals but Adrian Lewis out

Gerwyn Price remains on course for a potential final against Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price moved into the PDC World Championship quarter-finals with a scrappy victory over Simon Whitlock.

The Welsh third seed edged a tight first set and held off Whitlock to claim a 4-2 win despite not playing at his best at Alexandra Palace.

Scottish seventh seed Peter Wright edged past the Netherlands' Jeffrey de Zwaan 4-3.

But two-time world champion Adrian Lewis is out after a 4-3 defeat by Belgium's Dimitri van den Bergh.

Price will now face Glen Durrant, who beat fellow Englishman Chris Dobey 4-3 earlier on Saturday.

"I was rubbish from the off but Simon wasn't any better - I was lucky to win," Price told Sky Sports.

"The game was slowed down to a pathetic pace and I think Simon did that on purpose, but I have to perform better."

Wright came through a thrilling tie-break to beat De Zwaan 4-3 after losing a 3-0 lead.

Wright appeared to be coasting into the last eight but his Dutch opponent capitalised on three lacklustre sets.

After De Zwaan broke in the first leg of the deciding set, Wright broke back and the match went with throw until Wright secured victory in the eighth leg to set up a quarter-final against Luke Humphries.

"I just ran out of energy, I was feeling really bad up there after the first three sets," admitted Wright.

"The good thing is that games under pressure like this can help lift your level to where it needs to be for the rest of the tournament."

England's Humphries eased past Belgium's Kim Huybrechts 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals for a second successive year.

Lewis twice led by two sets at 2-0 and 3-1 but Van den Burgh came back to win 4-3 and will next face 12th seed Nathan Aspinall.

Lithuania's Darius Labanauskas beat former BDO world champion Steve Beaton 4-2 to set up a quarter-final against reigning PDC world champion Michael van Gerwen on Sunday.